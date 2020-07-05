CM Sindh launches first ever Sindh Infectious Disease Hospital & Research Center at NIPA

KARACHI, Jul 05 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Sunday inaugurated newly established 200-bedded Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital that would start formal operation with 54 beds and within next six weeks and it would work at 200-bedded capacity.

“I am upgrading its status as Research Centers so that necessary research in the Coronavirus and such other diseases can be undertaken, therefore now its name will be Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital & Research Centre,” he said

at Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital & Research Centre, NIPA which he inaugurated, said a statement.

He was accompanied by Provincial Minister Health Dr Azra, Provincial Minister Information Nasir Shah.

The 400-bedded hospital has been constructed for Rs 1736.359 million at NIPA. After the pandemic, Syed Murad Ali Shah decided to convert it into a Infectious Disease hospital. He released a special assistance to health department so that the hospital could be made operational.

Taking personal interest, the chief minister visited the incomplete structure of the hospital thrice within two months and got its Block A & B completed. The Block-C, ground plus five, is yet to be completed.

Syed Murad Ali Shah handed over the task of execution and management to Dow University of Health Sciences.

The vice chancellor Dow University, Prof Saeed Qureshi personally got all the hospital equipments installed to make it functional.

In the first phase, 200-bedded hospitals housed in Block-A and B have been completed with a special grant released to the Dow University to functionalize it on the most urgent basis.

At present, the works of Ground and First floor of Block A & B is complete and has been inaugurated by Sindh Chief Minister with his visit today . The work includes the HVAC system which is based upon the principles required for any modern infectious diseases hospital.

In two floors inaugurated by the chief minister, a total 54 beds will be functional as eight-bedded ground floor emergency, 16 bedded ICU with ventilator support and 34 HDU beds.

In the next, 2nd and 3rd floor which will be made functional within the next 6 weeks there will be 32 ICU beds and 88 HDU beds.

In addition to these beds, there are radiology services which include one 500 MA x-ray machine, one mobile X-ray unit, one ultrasound machine and one mobile ultrasound unit. There is a complete pharmacy service including I.V. Admixture Pharmacy.

Machinery and equipment made available in the hospital, include brand new 16 Ventilators, 200 Monitors with telemetry system, 50 BIPAP, 10 CPAP, six Defibrillators, six ECG machines, Complete Oxygen, air and vacuum system for each bed with supply from VIE Tank, one Arterial Blood Gas (ABG) Machine and related equipment.

The human resources posted in the hospital in the first phase include one Medical Superintendent, One Additional Medical Superintendent, One Manager (Finance and Accounts), One Assistant Administrator.

Among the clinical staff there is One Assistant Professor Infectious Disease, One Senior Registrar Infectious Disease, Two Critical Care Consultants, Three Junior Critical Care Consultants, One Manger Infectious Control, One Manager Nursing, 15 Medical Officers, Nurses, Five ICU Technicians, Four Pharmacy Technicians, 15 War boy. The Janitorial and Security Services are contracted out.

The chief minister said that he had established two hospitals for Coronavirus patients in Karachi and now other hospitals would be established in every divisional headquarters.