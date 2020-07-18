Clean environment top most priority in PTI manifesto: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has said that clean environment is the top most priority of the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in its manifesto.

Talking in Radio Pakistan’s Current Affairs program he said the govt is taking concrete measures to engage general public into environment-friendly measures, while trees have a strong climate change mitigation impact which is essential in reducing global warming.

Minister said trees are the natural source of producing oxygen and removing carbon from the atmosphere, while Prime Minister Imran Khan has always emphasized the significance of tree plantation.

He further said forests are highly significant for clean atmosphere and human survival and it is alarming that we have only five percent of forest area and it is further shrinking due to industrial activities.

We are committed to increase this percentage up to 28 percent in future, he added.

He expressed that the trees much significance because they provide clean oxygen. We are involving communities and institutions to plant more and more trees. Our children are the future of Pakistan and it is highly imperative to educate them regarding the importance of forests and tree plantation.

I appeal the masses to cooperate with the government and plant maximum number of trees to save our coming generations, he added.