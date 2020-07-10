China to provide 1000 more ventilators to Pakistan: Yao Jing

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Chinese ambassador Yao Jing Friday said that his country would provide 1,000 more ventilators to Pakistan during the current month so that it could fight against the deadly COVID-19 in a more efficient way.

“We [China] have so far provided 7 million Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and 600 ventilators along with other equipment to help Pakistan combat the COVID-19,” he said while an online seminar organized by the Emerging Policymaker’s Institute (EPI) here.

He said that the government of China was also working for capacity building of Pakistan’s medical institutions in the wake of pandemic.

He also thanked the people and the government of Pakistan extending their support when the COVID-19 hit China. He also appreciated Pakistani government adopting the smart lockdown strategy which worked and the COVID-19 cases started decreasing.

Highlighting importance of Balochistan province in national development, he said “Development of Balochistan is the development of Pakistan, as it has rich resources.”

He said China was also planning to better equip the hospitals, adding most of the equipments would be dispatched to Balochistan province.

He said an agreement had also been signed to set up skilled development centers in Balochistan.

The Envoy said despite the COVID-19 evolving situation, all the Chinese companies operating in Pakistan continued their routine work.

He said the companies did not lay off any employee rather they put in place effective measures to contain spread of the virus, adding even not a single employee working with the Chinese firms contracted the virus.

During the last six months, he said, the Chinese companies had been doing their best and kept the projects moving forward.

Provincial President Jamhoori Watan Party Nawabzada Gohram Khan Bugti said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the future of Balochistan and Pakistan.

He asked the government to make more efforts for providing jobs to youth of the province so that their financial suffering could be mitigated.

He also highlighted importance of roads network for progress of any country or area. “Roads network are imperative to complete the journey from poverty to progress,“ he added.