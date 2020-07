Chairman Senate, NA Speaker enquire after FM’s health

ISLAMABAD, Jul 08 (APP):As Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi continues carries on with his quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, wishes for his early recovery continue to pour in from around.

Those who enquired after the health of Foreign Minister Qureshi and conveyed their prayers include Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandiwala, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Barrister Faroqh Nasim, Federal Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan, Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, Adviser on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain, former Governor Sindh Ishrat Ul Ibad, Governor State Bank Reza Baqir, SAPM on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar, former Deputy Chairman Senate Jan Jamali, former SAPM Tariq Fatimi, former Foreign Secretary Riaz Khokar, MNA Jay Parkash and MNA Munaza Hassan.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aisha Farooqui also wished the Foreign Minister an early recovery.

The Foreign Minister thanked them all for their warm wishes and prayers.