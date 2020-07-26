Building own house of low-income groups has become a reality: Murad

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Sunday said that building own house was no longer a dream, as it had become a reality.

In a tweet, he said that for low-income people, building a house through the construction relief package of the Prime Minister was now very easy. He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for launching the historic initiative.

He said even those were criticizing this historic who had promised ” Roti, Kapra and Makan” for 50 years but looted and plundered the national resources.