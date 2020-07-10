Azeri FM sends wishes to FM Qureshi for early recovery from COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov on Friday conveyed his wishes to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for his early recovery from COVID-19.

“I would like to express my sincere support in this difficult moment and reiterate my heartfelt wishes so that your treatment process is completed as soon as possible and your health is recovered,” the Azeri foreign minister wrote in his letter sent from Baku, Azerbaijan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi is currently in quarantine after he was tested positive for COVID-19.