All state, public activities can go on if anti-COVID SOPs followed truly: President

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said that all the activities of the state, government and the people could be carried out hassle-free if the anti-COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) are truly followed.

In a tweet, the president said that consensus between government and the Shia scholars on anti-COVID SOPs during Muharram ul Haram manifested the tendency of all schools of thought to unite on all national objectives.

He said the mourning processions and majalis (gatherings) in Muharram would continue subject to the enforcement of the SOPs.

The president thanked the ministers, AJK president, provincial governors and the Shia scholars for evolving a consensus on the SOPs for Muharram rituals, like the ones for Tarawih prayer and mosques during the Holy month of Ramzan.