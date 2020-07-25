All five Afghan border crossings made operational for trucks movement: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq Saturday announced that all five recently opened border crossings on Pak-Afghan border have been made operational for crossing of trucks.

The border crossings which have been made operational included Torkham, Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi, Angor Adda and Chaman, he said on Twitter.

The envoy said the government was trying to speed up the clearance of trucks through better organization and efficient handling. All private parking lots are being abolished, he added.