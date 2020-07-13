AJK President thanks UK, EU MPs for cross-party support to Kashmir cause

MIRPUR (AJK): Jul 13 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has expressed his deep gratitude to the British and European Parliamentarians for their abiding and steadfast cross-party support to the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and protection of their human rights.

“At this crucial hour, we need their voice and outreach to their respective governments, the United Nations and relevant multilateral institutions to build pressure on India to stop forthwith the massive transfer of its population to the disputed Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in violation of the 4th Geneva Convention and customary international law.

The President made these remarks while addressing a convention organized by and international Kashmir Lobby Group, Tehreek-e-Kashmir Europe through a video link, AJK President office told media on Monday.

The event coincided with Kashmir Martyrs Day was attended by representatives of Tehreek-e- Kashmir from UK, Denmark, Scotland, Norway, Spain, Italy, Germany, Portugal and Switzerland.

Addressing as the chief guest of the event AJK President described New Domicile Rules, modelled on last century’s Nuremberg Laws by the Nazi Party as a war crime.

He acknowledged the efforts of the UK’s All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir and hundreds of European Parliamentarians, who had tabled half a dozen resolutions in March this year that had demanded an UN-led resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

“We would continue to rely on their goodwill, Parliamentary networking and diplomatic skills to seek justice for the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Khan said.

He also cherished the role of Kashmiri diaspora communities settled in the United Kingdom and Europe for highlighting atrocities being committed by India in the disputed territory.

Appreciating the Threek-e- Kashmir’s efforts in highlighting the plight of Kashmiris, President said the group led by Muhammad Ghalib and Raja Faheem Kiani is doing a remarkable job for raising awareness about the Kashmir dispute and atrocities being committed by Indian occupation forces across Europe.

He said that it is a matter of great satisfaction that members of diaspora community are now quite active from Europe to America. However, there is a need to more familiarize our younger generation residing abroad about our history, about the sacrifices rendered by our forefathers and the genesis of Kashmir issue.

AJK President said due to untiring efforts of Tehreek-e- Kashmir UK more than 50 MPs UK Parliament participated in a conference on Kashmir in February this year in British parliament where both Conservatives and Labour lawmakers jointly supported Kashmiris right to self-determination movement and condemned the lockdown of the disputed valley.

Masood Khan also thanked Tehreek Kashmir’s leadership for holding a special special event to mark the Kashmir Martyrs Day. He expressed his optimism that Tehreek Kashmir and other community organization’s outreach to British and European Parliaments would muster required support for the besieged people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in his welcome address, President Tehreek Kashmir UK, Muhammad Ghalib highly appreciated President Sardar Masood for his matchless efforts to highlight Kashmir issue at global level and providing dynamic leadership to the people of Azad Kashmir.