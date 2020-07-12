AJK PM resolves to continue mission of martyrs to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical end

MIRPUR (AJK): Jul 12 (APP):In his message on the eve of Kashmir Martyrs Day being commemorated on Monday – July 13 at either side of the Line of Control and rest of the world, where Kashmiris live in, the AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan paid glowing tributes to the martyrs with the resolve to continue mission of the Jammu Kashmir martyrs till Kashmir freedom struggle reaches to its logical end through liberation of the motherland from Indian yoke.

He continued that it was for the first time that the Kashmiri people collectively stood up against despotic rules to resist oppressive atrocities of Dogra rulers.

The AJK prime minister said martyrs of July 13, had written a history with their sacred blood and also gave new imputes to the liberation movement it was due to their struggle that current liberation struggle has been gaining momentum in IOK. The mission of martyrs of 13th of July will continue till the dream of the liberation is realized, he added.

He said despite Indian repressions Kashmiris had given matchless sacrifices for their right to self determination and India will not be able to crush the freedom movement.

The premier said although India had imposed restrictions for holding functions in connection with the Kashmir Martyrs Day, the AJK government would observe this day with full enthusiasm to pay homage to the martyrs.

He expressed the hope that the sacred blood of the Kashmiri would not go waste and ultimately the Kashmiris will get their right to self determination.

He urged India to read on the writing of the wall and grant Kashmiris their fundamental right, right to self determination. He assured the people of IOK that the mission of the Kashmiri martyrs would continue till the dream of Kashmir liberation struggle is achieved.

Kashmir martyrs day is observed every year at both sides of the LoC including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Indian occupied Kashmir besides by the Kashmiris living in Pakistan and rest of the world to pay rich tributes to 22 of the valiant sons of the soil – Kashmir, who laid down their lives 89 years ago this day of 13th of July, 1931 to get freed Kashmir from manacles of the despotic Dogra rulers.

Elaborated programs have been chalked out across AJK to pay rich tributes to the martyrs who laid down the stone of advent of the Kashmir freedom movement by giving the supreme sacrifices of the lives rising against the atrocious dogra regime this historic day of the beginning of the freedom struggle which is continuing with full vigor with the passage of at least 09 decades so far.

Major ceremony to commemorate the historic day will be hosted at the PM secretariat in AJK’s metropolis on Monday – to be addressed among others by PM AJK Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan and elected representatives.