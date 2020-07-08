AJK PM pays tributes to Burhan Wani

MIRPUR (AJK): Jul 08 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday paid tributes to Shaheed Burhan Muzffar Wani, the eminent icon of the latest era of the Kashmir freedom struggle on his 4th martyrdom anniversary.

In a special video message to mark his anniversary, the PM said that Burhan Wani was a great young leader and his martyrdom had infused a new spirit in the liberation movement.

He said that the sacrifice of Burhan Wani would not go waste and Kashmiris would get their fundamental right of self determination. His martyrdom had given a new impetus to the Kashmir freedom struggle, he added.

He urged the youth to follow the footprints of Shaheed leader who shed his precious blood for the noble cause of Kahsmir liberation struggle.

The prime minister strongly condemned the illegal arrest of the hurriyat leaders and urged the international community to take stock of Indian aggression in the occupied valley.

He said India had failed to suppress the freedom movement despite using brute forces.

He asked the people of Jammu and Ladakh that the people living in the valley had been fighting to protect the identity of the Kashmiri nation and urged them not to allow other than the Kashmiri to settle in the occupied territory.

He said that India was bent upon to settle non-state elements in the occupied Kashmir but it would not succeed in its nefarious design.

Highlighting the significance of July in the freedom movement, the prime minister said that 8th July was the martyrdom of Shaheed Burhan Wani, while 22 Kashmiri embraced martyrdom on 13th July.

He said 19th of July, 1947 the Kashmiri adopted a historical resolution of state accession to Pakistan.