AJK journalists brief over prevailing security situation along LoC, IOJK

RAWALPINDI, Jul 25 (APP):A delegation of Journalists from Azad Jammu and Kashmir visited Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) and interacted with Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar.

The journalists were briefed about the current environment and security situation along line of control (LoC), situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and deliberate cease fire violation (CFVs) by Indian troops targeting civil population, said Inter Services Public Relations.

The journalists appreciated the opportunity for interaction especially in context of one year completion of India’s August 5 illegal actions.