Activists call for ensuring Kashmiris’ civil rights

ISLAMABAD, Aug 05 (APP):Center of Pakistan and International Relations (COPAIR) organized a webinar on ‘Kashmiri Humans without Human Rights’ here on Wednesday, where activists and academics called for ensuring the civil rights of the Kashmiris, being denied to them in the wake of India’s illegal revocation of Article 370 of its Constitution and the year long military siege of the occupied valley.

The international webinar held in collaboration with think-tanks and eminent academics drew the global attention towards India’s non-compliance of the United Nations resolutions

COPAIR President Amna Malik highlighted the grave violations of human rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and stressed the dire need to raise collective voices and highlight the prolonged crisis at national and international levels.

Minister Plenipotentiary in Iraq’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Dr Elaaf Hadi shed light on the role of international organizations in tackling the challenges such as the Kashmir dispute.

Dr Tehseen Nisar, the Advisor COPAIR and South Asian Democratic Forum, criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Hindutva Ideology and its implications on the region and said that the Indian civil society should also partake in advocating for the basic civil rights for the Kashmiri citizens.

Barabara Gallo, a social activist and representative of a think -tank from Italy, shared her thoughts about Kashmir as a matchless case of human rights violation in the world and requested the international media to echo the voice of unarmed and innocent Kashmiris against the brutal Indian aggression.

Prof Dr Angelo Santagostino said the European integration and lessons of Germany detente provided a practical framework and real-time example, which could be imitated in case of Pakistan and India.