72nd martyrdom anniversary of Capt Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed observed

RAWALPINDI, Jul 27 (APP):The 72nd martyrdom anniversary of the first recipient of Nishan-e-Haider Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed was observed on Monday in his native village.

Wreath laying ceremony was held at his village Sanghori, Gujar Khan, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Commander Head Quarter National Guard , laid floral wreath on behalf of Chief of Army staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. People from all walks of life and relatives of the shaheed attended the ceremony.