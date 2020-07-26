NIC to hold webinar on “To Infinity and Beyond” on July 30

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):In collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Pakistan, National Incubation Center(NIC) will organise an online webinar titled “To Infinity and Beyond” on July 30.

The webinar will an attempt to explore how digital technologies can play an important role in addressing some of the major Human Rights challenges.

According to an official, Shahrukh Babar – CEO, Xylexa Inc and Manzil E Maqsood – Founder, Oxbridge Innovative Solutions would shed light on online and different technologies which could help to solve the challenges of HR.

They will share how they are addressing different socio-economic challenges with their startup ideas.

They would discuss about artificial intelligence and human rights with development intersection, he stated.