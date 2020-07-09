London street echoes with anti-India slogans, rally held in front of IHC to mark 4th anniversary of Burhan Wani

MIRPUR (AJK): Jul 09 (APP):UK-based Global Pakistan and Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC), a world-fame Kashmiris rights outfit, Wednesday commemorated 4th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani, a world-fame icon of Kashmir freedom struggle in the present century, with due solemnity and reverence reiteration of pledge to continue the mission of the valiant son of the soil till the liberation of the motherland from Indian shackles.

In this connection, the GPKSC hosted a mammoth peaceful & successful rally in front of the Indian High Commission in London on Wednesday. Despite prevailing wave of COVID-19 and heavy rain in the British capital city, a large number of the British Pakistani/ Kashmiris turned out to show their support and solidarity with the freedom-loving brethren of occupied Jammu Kashmir besides for paying rich tributes to Shaheed Burhan Wani, who established a significant chapter of bravery and gallantry in the history of Jammu & Kashmir freedom struggle, says a message received here on Thursday. The participants chanted full-throat slogans against India’s fascist Modi government. Burhan Muzaffar Wani, a young Kashmiri freedom movement leader in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) was martyred by the Indian occupation forces in a fake encounter in the occupied valley on 8th July 2016. Addressing the rally, Chairman Global Pakistan & Kashmir Supreme Council Raja Sikander Khan paid rich tributes to Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani for his courage, bravery and the supreme sacrifice of his life for the freedom of his people from the clutches of forced and unlawful Indian colonial rule. Raja Sikandar Khan stated that today, “We are here to show our support and solidarity for the freedom struggle of the innocent people of IOJ&K.” “We are stood in solidarity in commemorating the 4th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Burhan Wani who sacrificed his life for the liberation of his motherland from the Indian manacles”, he added. Khan said that Shaheed Wani had wanted a brighter future of the coming Kashmiri generations to be able to live freely, without any fear and atrocities, being perpetrated by fascist Indian occupying forces in Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir state for last 73 years. The GPKSC chief called for an immediate end to atrocities and gross violations of Human rights in IOJK and implementation of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK President Raja Fahim Kayani stated that the international community must play its role by forcing India for lifting the inhuman curfew restrictions in Indian occupied Kashmir, and now was the time to impose economical sanctions on India, because India has violated the universal declaration of human rights, and the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir. Raja Fahim Kayani stated that innocent Kashmiri’s were suffering under a brutal lockdown for over eleven months, which has been designed to target the vulnerable, women, children and young people, they have been deprived of their basic human rights. Chairman Pakistan Patriotic Front Ch Tariq Mahmood chanted slogans and stated that Shaheed Burhan Wani gave his life for freedom and in honour of his IOJ&K people and his martyrdom does not end here as it’s only a beginning as hundreds of many more Burhan Wani’s are born every day whom are willing and ready to sacrifice their lives for the freedom of their brothers and sisters of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Habib Jan Baloch, speaking on the occasion, strongly condemned India for gross violations of human rights by the Indian occupation forces in Occupied Kashmir. He reiterated that Kashmiris would continue their struggle against India subjugation till the realization of birth right to self determination. He demanded that the UNSC resolutions should be implemented for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute and in accordance with the wishes of Kashmiri people.

Soraya Boyd, CEO-Founder Facilitate Global said that the right to self-determination was the sovereign inalienable right of all Kashmiris. Under fascist Modi regime, India become lawless. Human rights violations were being committed against civilians and defenceless population in the Valley of Kashmir on daily basis. Modi must be held accountable, she added. Rehana Ali, Director International Human Rights Voice of Victims stated that women and children have been targeted during the Kashmir conflict to inflict torture. The participants on the occasion also paid rich tributes to Shaheed Burhan Wani and other freedom fighters for their heroic struggle for freedom against Indian occupation of occupied Kashmir.