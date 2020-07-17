183,737 COVID-19 patients recover so far: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP):National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday said that 183,737 patients recovered from coronavirus so far with having figure of 1,676,090 tests conducted across the country.

It said that 2,085 new cases were reported across Pakistan while 49 people died during last 24 hours taking the total death figure to 5,475. It said 1,895 patients were critical.

The data released by the NCOC, 259,999 COVID-19 positive cases were detected across the country till date. It said that total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan at the moment were 70,787 with 2,085 new positive coronavirus cases detected during last 24 hours.

He said 110,068 cases were reported from Sindh, 89,023 from Punjab, 31,486 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14,454 from Islamabad, 1,775 from Gilgit Baltistan, 11,385 from Balochistan and 1,808 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that so far 34,070 active cases were reported from Sindh, 22,149 from Punjab, 7,749 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,698 from Islamabad, 340 from Gilgit Baltistan, 3,096 from Balochistan and 685 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that 1,922 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 2,059 from Punjab, 1,124 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 157 from Islamabad, 39 from Gilgit Baltistan, 128 from Balochistan and 46 deaths were reported from AJK.

He said that 74,076 patients had recovered in Sindh, 64,815 in Punjab, 22,613 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,599 in Islamabad, 1,396 Gilgit Baltistan, 8,161 in Balochistan and 1,077 in AJK.