National Women Lacrosse Championship continue in Abbottabad in full swing

ABBOTTABAD, Jan 21 (APP)::The First National Women’s Lacrosse Championship and International Official Coaching Course was launched with great fanfare at Kunj Stadium in Abbottabad, which includes four days of coaching and training for young players part of the Games from all four provinces including Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Executive Director Asia Pacific Lacrosse Union Chris Jinno graced the occasion, who specially came from Japan to see the first-ever National Women Lacrosse Championship in the hilly resort of Abbottabad. Before the start of the matches, the players were introduced to him. President KP Lacrosse Association Ijaz Daudzai, Secretary KP Lacrosse Association Tafoor Zareen, District Sports Officer Nouman Tanoli, players and officials were also present.

On the second day, more matches are being played in the Championship wherein strong Balochistan, a team having more players from the Hazara Community, defeated Islamabad by 2-0. Nazia and Sabreen scored one goal each from Balochistan while Aiman slammed in a beautiful goal from the top of the Circle Area for Islamabad.

In the second match, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Red team defeated strong Punjab by a close margin 3-2. Both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab played well and raided each other territories with some fine moves Pari, Ruba and Subhana scored one goal each for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while for Punjab Zakira and Irum reduced the margin.

In the third match, Balochistan defeated Sindh by 2-0. Nadia and Nosheen scored one goal each, while the Sindh team could not score any goals despite making some good attacking moves. On this occasion, Tafoor Zareen said that this event will be an important signal for the promotion of lacrosse across the country and this game will be promoted in the country. More matches will be held on Sunday in a style that will be introduced across the surface.

Pakistan Lacrosse Federation and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lacrosse Association organized a lacrosse coaching and referees course at Kunj Football Stadium in which Asian Pacific Lacrosse Union Executive Director Chris Jinno gave special training to the players and officials.

On the occasion of the lecture, he said that there is no lacrosse game in Pakistan, but Pakistan holds an important position in the world of sports and this is the reason why the World Lacrosse Federation has given him a task and responsibility to introduce this game not only in Pakistan but in every province and every nook and corner so that young players should come forward and play Lacrosse, a 1000-year-old American Game.

He said, “We will take all measures to promote it. Equipment for this game is not available in Pakistan, so I have brought 20/20 sticks for men and women so that the players can be exposed to this game in a modern way.

He further said that the Pakistan Lacrosse Federation and KP Lacrosse Association have taken important steps very early which will surely give the sport a key status soon but also help to bring forward its players. He also thanked the Pakistan Sports Board, the President Pakistan Lacrosse Federation, District Administration Hazara, and the government of KP for making this thing a reality and now players are playing Lacrosse very enthusiastically in the hilly resort of Abbottabad.

He also thanked the government and the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for providing full support for the promotion of this sport in Pakistan. Ghris Jinno also assured all-out support from the World Lacrosse Federation and World Lacrosse Community around the world, because Pakistan is a very important country in the world of Sports.