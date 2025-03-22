National unity imperative to resolve current challenges: Ayaz Sadiq

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has urged the nation for reviving the spirit of March 23,1940, to navigate Pakistan through its present-day challenges.

In his message on the occasion of Pakistan Day, he has extended felicitations to the nation and paid tribute to the country’s founding father, emphasizing that Pakistan was achieved through unparalleled sacrifices and relentless struggle.

“Pakistan is a divine blessing, and safeguarding its sovereignty and ensuring its progress is the collective responsibility of every citizen,” he said, adding that the country’s challenges demand national cohesion and unity.

Highlighting the significance of the Lahore Resolution passed on March 23, 1940, the Speaker said it was this historic moment that laid the foundation for an independent homeland. “Today serves as a solemn reminder of the immense sacrifices made for Pakistan’s creation, and it is an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to its progress and prosperity.”

Referring to the escalating terrorism, the Speaker said that combating terrorism requires collective resolve and unity.

He paid homage to the sacrifices of security forces and the resilient people of Pakistan in their fight against extremism, stating that the entire nation stood united in honoring their bravery.

Calling for national reconciliation, he urged the political leadership to set aside differences and work together for the country’s stability.

“Political discord should not be converted into animosity. We must steer Pakistan towards prosperity by upholding democratic values and the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah also said that Pakistan Day is a reminder of the monumental sacrifices made for an independent homeland.

He stressed the need for unity among political forces to address the country’s economic and security challenges.

“The path to prosperity lies in solidarity. By setting aside differences, we can steer Pakistan towards a stable and thriving future,” he added.