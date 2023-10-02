National polio immunization drive starts

ISLAMABAD, Oct 02 (APP): A countrywide vaccination campaign to administer anti-polio drops to children under five years of age started on Monday.

In a video message, Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan said that this was the second national anti-polio campaign of the year 2023 which was started across the country.

The minister said that around 43 million children will be vaccinated in the national anti-polio campaign.

He added to overcome Vitamin A deficiency in the children, a supplement dose will also be given to the children.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that there is no cure for polio and that only the polio vaccine can save children from permanent disability.

He urged parents, civil society, teachers, scholars and religious scholars to play their roles in the eradication of polio.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that eradication of polio is essential for our national honor and respect.

He said at one stage it was not possible to eliminate polio from Afghanistan and Pakistan.”Now we are close to eradicating polio.”

He said, “The fight to eradicate polio cannot be won without the help of parents.”

He appealed to citizens to cooperate with polio volunteers when they were at their doorstep. He also appealed parents to ensure vaccination of their children.

The minister said that work is being done under a comprehensive strategy for the eradication of polio.