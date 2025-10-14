National Polio eradication campaign continues

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP):The nationwide anti-polio drive entered its second day with remarkable progress, as over 12.7 million children across Pakistan were vaccinated against the crippling disease on the first day.

According to the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), in its latest update, the NEOC reported that Punjab led the campaign with 7.325 million children vaccinated, followed by Sindh where 2.567 million received the oral polio vaccine.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the number stood at 1.768 million, while Balochistan vaccinated 667,000 children. The federal capital Islamabad recorded 108,000 vaccinations, Gilgit-Baltistan 93,000, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 246,000.

The NEOC reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating polio through coordinated and sustained efforts, emphasizing that the current campaign aims to immunize more than 45 million children nationwide during the week.

Parents and communities have been urged to welcome vaccination teams and ensure that all children under five years of age receive the life-saving drops.

“Polio is a dangerous disease that can cause lifelong disability in children,” the NEOC warned, adding that the success of the campaign depends on the active cooperation of parents and communities.

The national campaign reflects Pakistan’s ongoing determination to eliminate polio and protect future generations from this preventable disease.