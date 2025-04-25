29.9 C
National

National Polio campaign enters fifth day: NEOC

7
ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP):The second nationwide Polio immunization campaign has entered its fifth day and will continue uninterrupted until April 27.
According to the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), the campaign, which is being conducted simultaneously in Pakistan and Afghanistan, aims to bolster regional efforts to eradicate the poliovirus.
In the first four days alone, more than 41 million children under the age of five have been administered oral polio vaccine (OPV) drops across the country.
As per regional breakdown, the NEOC reported impressive coverage rates in most areas with 94% in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan 92%, Punjab 91%, Sindh 88%, Gilgit-Baltistan 96%, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 99% and Islamabad Capital Territory 82%.
Health officials aim to vaccinate an additional four million children by the end of the campaign.
The NEOC has appealed parents to fully cooperate with frontline workers, emphasizing the importance of vaccinating all children under the age of five during every round of the campaign.
