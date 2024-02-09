Election day banner

National Party Candidate Rehmat Ali wins PB-30 election

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): National Party candidate Rehmat Ali has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-30, Panjgur by securing 9,690 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was the candidate of Balochistan National Party (Awami) Shakeel Ahmed who bagged 8,349 votes.
Overall voters turn out remained 31.07 per cent.

