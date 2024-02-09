ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): National Party candidate Rehmat Ali has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-30, Panjgur by securing 9,690 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was the candidate of Balochistan National Party (Awami) Shakeel Ahmed who bagged 8,349 votes.
Overall voters turn out remained 31.07 per cent.
National Party Candidate Rehmat Ali wins PB-30 election
