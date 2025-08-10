National Minority Day to be observed on Monday

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): The country will observe National Minority Day on Monday(Tomorrow) to honor the role and contributions of Pakistan’s religious and ethnic minorities, while reaffirming Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision of a tolerant, inclusive, and united nation.

The day marks Jinnah’s historic speech to the Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947, in which he pledged equal rights and freedom of religion for all citizens.

Across the country, government officials, civil society representatives, and community leaders will commemorate the occasion with seminars, cultural events, and interfaith dialogues.

Special messages from the president and prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring equality, religious harmony, and social justice.

Churches, temples, gurdwaras, and other places of worship will hold prayers for national unity, while youth groups will arrange activities promoting interfaith understanding.

National Minority Day serves as a reminder of Pakistan’s diversity and the enduring need to uphold the values of tolerance and mutual respect envisioned by the nation’s founding father.