ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): National Minority Day was observed on Friday across the country in general and the federal capital in particular with an aim to highlight their religious and socio-economic rights amid traditional fervour of inclusivity and equity.

Different events and seminars were held across the country to highlight the message of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who had pronounced equal rights to all citizens of Pakistan.

On the occasion, the political leadership in the country also appreciated the contribution of religious minorities and vowed on the equality and protection of the rights of minorities.

The Sikh community arranged an event at Gurdwara Panja Sahab at Hassan Abdal to honour the services and sacrifices rendered by religious minorities for the country.

The President in his message said, “On the occasion of this happy day today I am in the process of nation-building. Want to highlight the important role of minorities, we acknowledge and appreciate the role of minorities in the development of the country.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the pivotal role played by non-Muslim Pakistanis in the overall development and progress of the nation.

The National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf extended heartfelt tribute and profound appreciation to all Pakistani Minorities for their exceptional contributions and unwavering dedication towards the cherished homeland.

He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the full realization of rights for other fellow citizens, in accordance with the principles enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan, notably within Article 36.

The Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has stated that only his party can put an end to the politics of hatred and division in the country and bring social justice to all disadvantaged sections, including minorities.

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Amir Fida Paracha has said that in Pakistan, religious freedom and the protection of the rights of minorities are enshrined in the constitution and protected by a number of legislative, policy, and administrative measures.

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) organized a ceremony to celebrate National Minority Day.

Chairman of the One-Man Commission on Minorities Rights, Dr Shoaib Suddle said the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed basic rights to all citizens including religious minorities and the Police had an important role to play in the protection of these rights.

The Shaheed Bhutto Foundation (SBS) also organized a seminar on National Minority Day. The CEO of SBS, Dr Asif Khan said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto had taken several revolutionary measures during her tenure as the prime minister to resolve the problems of minorities and for their progress and welfare, including the establishment of the Ministry of Minorities Affairs.

The Government of Pakistan declared August 11 as National Minorities Day in 2009. It has always been the endeavour of the Government to safeguard the fundamental rights, safety, security, honours, life, liberty and prosperity of minorities in line with the historic speech of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah at the Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947.