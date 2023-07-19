National IT seminar to converge efforts for IT growth; its role in sustainable development

ISLAMABAD, July 19 (APP): A national Information Technology (IT) seminar and the soft launch of related projects will be held here on Thursday which would help converge efforts to achieve a shared objective for fostering an environment conducive to IT growth, due to its paramount role in shaping knowledge-based economy and ensuring sustainable development of Pakistan.

The seminar would be attended by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as the chief guest while Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir would be the guest of honour, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The seminar will be attended by ministers of planning, development & special initiative, foreign affairs, finance, defense, defense production, information technology and telecommunication, information and broadcasting, chief ministers of Punjab, Sindh, KPK and Balochistan, governor State Bank of Pakistan, chairman Federal Board of Revenue, IT experts, military and civil officials.

The foreign dignitaries including diplomats and industry leaders from Gulf Countries, China and EU will also attend the seminar.

National IT seminar is a unique opportunity for all stakeholders to collaborate for sustainable and profitable future especially in the field of IT.

The seminar is being arranged under the ambit of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) which will focus on five major economic sectors including defense production; agriculture; mines & minerals, energy sector and IT industry, the press release said.

The immense potential of IT industry can also galvanize other industries through automation, digitization, Business Process Reengineering (BPR) and integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The seminar will also elaborate the impact of new budget on IT sector, industry landscape, measures to increase IT exports from short to mid term, development of requisite skills set, efforts to attract foreign investment and issues being faced by enterprises and startups.

Impact of SIFC on continuity of policies and ease of doing business will also be highlighted.

The seminar will include display of stalls by major IT companies of Pakistan and successful startups along with soft launch of Tech DestiNation Pakistan, Techlift Boot Camp, 1st Knowledge Park for Women Bagh (AJ&K), Agri Tech Incubator Faisalabad and Center of Excellence in Gaming and Animation.