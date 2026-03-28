National Grid Company completes six-point reform program

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): The National Grid Company of Pakistan (NGC) has completed its six-point reform program, introducing several transformative measures to make the company more efficient, transparent and accountable, in line with the rapidly evolving demands of Pakistan’s power sector.

In this regard, Federal Minister for Energy (Power Divsion), Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, was given a detailed briefing in Islamabad on the reform program, highlighting the key progress and initiatives undertaken within the company, said a press release issued here Saturday.

During the briefing, Managing Director (NGC) Engr. Altaf Hussain Malik informed the Federal Minister that the reform process, initiated in January 2026, is progressing according to schedule, and the company’s new operating model will be implemented from July 1.

During the briefing, the Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) appreciated the reform initiatives undertaken by NGC management and reaffirmed the government’s full support for the process.

He stated that these reforms represent an excellent example of the institutional transformation required in Pakistan’s power sector. The focus of the company’s leadership and team on performance, transparency, and accountability is commendable. The government will continue to fully support such initiatives aimed at strengthening the national energy infrastructure.

On the occasion, MD NGC Engr. Altaf Hussain Malik, while giving the briefing, highlighted that under the restructuring plan six major strategic changes have been introduced, including unified operational leadership to accelerate project completion; strengthening financial governance to promote transparency; establishment of regulatory and stakeholder coordination teams to enhance communication; independent safety oversight to make safety the top institutional priority; improvements in internal procedures to eliminate delays and unnecessary complexities; development of digital systems to utilize modern technology and real-time data.

He further stated that the reform process aims to build an institution that is future-ready, agile, and accountable. With the continuous support of the Ministry of Energy and the dedication of the organization’s team, the foundation of a stronger and more efficient transmission system is being laid, which will ensure reliable electricity transmission across Pakistan.

The briefing also highlighted that the restructuring of NGC is being undertaken to address long-standing structural issues that have existed in various forms since the establishment of the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) in 1998. Although the company has evolved over time into a specialized transmission service provider, its administrative structure remained largely connected to the former NTDC model, which often resulted in overlapping responsibilities, operational complexities, and coordination challenges.

The federal minister was informed that following the initiation of the reform process in January 2026, appointments to key positions within the company have been completed, performance benchmarks have been defined, and modern technology systems are in advanced stages of implementation. Recently, a town hall meeting with all employees was also held to brief them on the reform process and institutional changes.

The company’s new operating model will become effective on July 1, while full digital and operational stabilization is expected to be achieved by December 2026.

The National Grid Company of Pakistan Limited (NGC) is a key transmission and metering service provider in the country’s power sector. The organization has evolved from WAPDA and NTDC and plays a vital role in ensuring the safe, efficient, and reliable transmission of electricity across the country through the national grid.

After the briefing, the federal minister appreciated the efforts of MD Engr. Altaf Hussain Malik, stating that NGC is a critically important institution in the power sector and that its restructuring was the need of the hour.

It is worth mentioning that these reforms are being implemented under the leadership of Managing Director Engr. Altaf Hussain Malik, who assumed office in November 2025 and possesses international experience in utility management.