National flags displayed across Islamabad on Defence and Martyrs’ Day

ISLAMABAD, Sep 06 (APP):National flags were displayed at major avenues, public spaces, landmarks and government buildings across Islamabad on Sunday as the capital marked Defence and Martyrs’ Day.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) arranged the displays as part of the day’s observance, with prominent national flags installed at various locations across the federal capital.

The flags were also displayed at important state buildings, including Parliament House, giving the capital a distinct national character on the occasion.

The civic authorities said the displays were intended to express solidarity with Pakistan’s armed forces and pay tribute to the Shuhada who lost their lives in the line of duty.

CDA and MCI also expressed solidarity with the families of the Shuhada and acknowledged the sacrifices they had made.

In a message issued on the occasion, the civic bodies said Defence and Martyrs’ Day was a reminder of the sacrifices made in defence of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

They said the day should also serve as a reminder to citizens of their responsibilities towards the country, including promoting unity, discipline, honesty and public service.

The authorities said the most meaningful way of honouring the Shuhada was to work towards a peaceful, prosperous, strong, clean, green and united Pakistan.

The CDA and MCI also paid tribute to the armed forces and reaffirmed their support for the families of the Shuhada.

The capital’s flag displays remained a visible feature of the city’s Defence and Martyrs’ Day observance.