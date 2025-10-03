National Employment Policy a turning point for youth to lead in technology, business, global markets: Rana Mashhood

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP):Pakistan has taken a decisive step towards addressing youth unemployment as the federal cabinet approved the National Youth Employment Policy 2025, a wide-ranging plan to generate jobs, promote entrepreneurship, and place young people at the center of the country’s economic transformation.

The announcement was made by Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP). In an exclusive interview with APP, he said the policy reflects the government’s belief that youth are Pakistan’s most valuable resource.

“This initiative is a turning point. It will not only provide employment but also prepare our youth to lead in technology, business, and global markets,” he stated.

Unlike earlier policies, the new framework defines clear and measurable targets. By 2030, the government aims to cut the number of youth who are not in education, employment or training (NEETs) by 50 percent, ensuring millions of young people are actively engaged in higher education, skills development, or the workforce.

The policy also seeks to increase women’s participation in the workforce to 35%, which has been described as essential for inclusive and sustainable economic growth. In addition, it projects 10% annual growth in startups and small businesses, giving a strong push to innovation and entrepreneurship.

To achieve these goals, the government will prioritize ten key sectors: agriculture, e-commerce, health, housing, information technology, logistics, manufacturing & engineering, mining & minerals, overseas employment, and tourism. Each has been identified as a potential growth engine with capacity to generate large-scale employment and nurture small enterprises.

Implementation will be driven by flagship initiatives such as the Prime Minister’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme, the Youth Skills Development Programme, and a National Internship and Apprenticeship framework. These initiatives are designed to equip young people with practical training, financing opportunities, and workplace exposure, enabling a smooth transition from education to employment.

According to Rana Mashhood, the success of the plan will depend on partnerships with provinces, the private sector, and international stakeholders. Oversight mechanisms and performance indicators have been built into the policy to ensure transparency and accountability.

The National Youth Employment Policy is also aligned with Pakistan’s Vision 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), underlining the government’s resolve to channel its demographic dividend into long-term national development.

Rana Mashhood stressed that the government’s focus is to give young people opportunities both within Pakistan and abroad. “We are investing in skills, startups, and innovation because the future of Pakistan will be written by its young generation,” he said.

With this approval, the government has opened new doors of opportunity and set a vision for how youth can drive Pakistan into a competitive global future.