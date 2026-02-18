National dialogue calls for urgent action to bridge gender wage gap in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), convened a national dialogue on “Bridging the Gender Wage Gap in Pakistan: From Evidence to Action.”

The event brought together policymakers, development partners, labour experts, private sector representatives, and civil society to advance evidence-based strategies for achieving wage equality.

Opening the session, Chairperson Ume Laila Azhar underscored that “equal pay is not just about numbers. It is about justice, governance, and economic transformation.”

She highlighted that women in Pakistan continue to earn 25–30% less than men, driven by structural inequalities and informality.

She noted that women’s labour force participation has improved according to recent surveys, but challenges such as underpayment, limited access to equal opportunities, and barriers to participation in decision-making forums remain.

She reaffirmed NCSW’s commitment to strengthening policy frameworks, institutional accountability, and partnerships to ensure equal pay and inclusive economic growth.

Geir Thomas Tonstol, Country Director, ILO, emphasised that closing the gender wage gap is both an economic and social priority, calling for greater transparency, compliance with labour standards, and strengthened data systems. He reaffirmed ILO’s support for promoting decent work and pay equity.

Samuel Rizk, Resident Representative, UNDP, stressed that wage equality is fundamental to human rights and sustainable development, reiterating UNDP’s commitment to supporting Pakistan through the National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights and gender-responsive governance.

Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, Secretary, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, highlighted ongoing institutional reforms and labour governance initiatives, reaffirming the government’s resolve to strengthen compliance, enforcement, and inclusive labour market systems.

Presenting key evidence, Rabia Razzaque, Senior Programme Officer, ILO, noted that Pakistan’s gender pay gap remains around 30%, higher than regional averages, and stressed the importance of robust, sex-disaggregated data and policy action.

Amber Asghar, Business and Human Rights Specialist, UNDP, called on businesses to align with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, proactively addressing discriminatory wage practices and promoting workplace equity.

Aliya Hashmi, Gender Expert, emphasised the need to integrate gender in macroeconomic planning, recognize the care economy, and ensure data-driven, inclusive economic policies.

Iftikhar Ahmed, Centre for Labour Research, highlighted the need to close legislative gaps, extend protections to informal workers, and align national labour laws with international standards.

Samia Liaquat Ali Khan, CEO, QAISEN Strategies, stressed the importance of recognizing women’s unpaid and informal contributions, particularly in agriculture and home-based work, and promoting fair valuation and social protection.

Wajeeha Bashir, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Finance, underscored the role of gender-responsive budgeting and fiscal policy in promoting equitable growth and expanding women’s participation in the economy.

The dialogue concluded with a shared commitment by all stakeholders to move from evidence to action by strengthening labour governance, formalizing women’s employment, improving wage transparency, enhancing institutional coordination, and ensuring equal pay for work of equal value across all sectors.