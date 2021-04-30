National development not possible without protecting rights of working class: CM Mahmmod

PESHAWAR, Apr 30 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that national development and prosperity cannot be achieved without protecting the honour, dignity and rights of labourers and working class in the society.

In a message on the World Labour Day, the Chief Minister said that role of the working class got key importance in the national development and prosperity.

He said that provincial government is taking concrete steps to ensure the welfare and protecting rights of the working class .

He said that purpose of observing this day is to expedite the efforts of ensuring the dignity of labourers along with the provision of reasonable wages.

He said that this day reminds us about the martyrs of Chicago

and their struggle against tyranny and oppression.

Chief Minister said that skilled human resource is the backbone of trade and industry and the government is taking steps for the welfare of the labourers.

He said that the government is working to introduce effective mining as well as mechanical mining to ensure the safety of the workers especially miners.

The Labour department has completed various projects for welfare of labourers, adding construction work on 2056 flats for labourers is in the final stage in Peshawar .

Moreover, 18 working folks grammar schools for the children of laborers at a total cost of Rs. 713.475 million and nine vocational institutes are setup.

Chief Minister said that the government has drafted home-based workers bill and home-based workers policy for welfare of working class

The Khyber Pakhtunkwa Occupational Safety and Health Bill has also been drafted and work on child labour survey will be completed by the end of 2021.

The provincial government has merged vocational and industrial training institutes to the department of industries to produce skilled personnel for the industries and creating decent and attractive employment opportunities for working class.

Similarly, an attractive industrial policy has been announced for the promotion of industries to provide more employment opportunities to the workers by establishing more industries in the province.

The Chief Minister said that the government has taken prompt steps to address difficulties of working class in present coronavirus situation and announced economic package for their relief.

He said the government would provide more incentives and relief to labourers in the next budget.