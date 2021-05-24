ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP):The National Assembly passed two government bills on Monday and extended the Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 for a further period of 120 days with effect from June 11, 2021.

Moved by Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education & Professional Training Wajiha Akram, the House passed the PAF Air War College Institute Bill, 2021. The bill aims at reorganizing the Pakistan Air Force War College as a degree awarding institute.

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali moved the Pakistan Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2020 aimed at amending the Pakistan Arms Ordinance, 1965 to the extent of Islamabad Capital Territory. The bill was also passed by the House after clause-by-clause reading.

Besides, the Annual Report 2020 of the Election Commission of Pakistan was laid before the National Assembly. The House adopted a resolution to extend the Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 202 for a further period of 120 days with effect from June 11, 2021. The resolution was tabled by Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi.