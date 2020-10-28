Nation will have to struggle collectively for Naya Pakistan: PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the nation’s collective struggle was a must to realize the dream of a Naya Pakistan by bringing about institutional reforms and ensuring meritocracy.

“The people ask me where is the Naya Pakistan. The Naya Pakistan is not a switch (to turn on and get the result). Such things (happen) only in fairy tales.

The reforms process is a struggle.

The nation has to struggle collectively for a change,” the prime minister said while addressing here the Insaf Doctors Convention.

He viewed that it was high time the nation strived collectively, though the rectification of the rotted institutions was even more difficult than building a new one.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and other provincial cabinet members attended the convention.

He told the audience that the construction of Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Peshawar and and its certification by the Joint Commission International was achieved within three years but the reforms in government hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took even longer.

He said the mafias with vested interests resisted reforms in the hospitals and the people obtained stay orders whenever the government tried to reform the matters.