SWABI, Nov 01 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that the nation values the sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces and it is very unfortunate to insult national institutions for shining in politics shops.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Gadoon Amazai Feeder completed at a cost of Rs. 22.1 million in Tehsil Topi, Swabi District. Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub was also present on the occasion.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that three major transformers would be installed along with Gadoon Amazai feeder while work on Tehsil Chota Lahore Grid Station would also be expedited.

The Speaker National Assembly said that for the first time in Pakistan’s history, the economy was moving in a positive direction. The people are suffering today due to the failed policies of the government in the past. Thanks to the best policies of the present government, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that the dollar is coming down and Insha-Allah, the temporary inflation will end very soon.

He said that significant reforms and initiatives have been taken in the fields of health, education, electricity, gas and sports in Swabi, the fruits of which are benefiting the people of Swabi.

“A cadet college is also being constructed in Swabi,” he said. He said that about Rs. 1.70 billion has been invested in Sui Gas and Sui Gas will be provided to more areas which are deprived of Sui Gas facility.

Speaker National Assembly said soon Insaf Health Cards would be provided to the people of the entire province which is a great achievement in the history of the country.

“We are doing politics not for our own caste but for the welfare of the people and for the betterment of the country and when we took over the reins of the country, the economy was paralyzed and the treasury was empty,” Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser concluded.