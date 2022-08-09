Nation united to fight against terrorism: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 09 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned the suicide attack on a military convoy in the Mir Ali area of ​​North Waziristan.

The prime minister expressed heartfelt sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of four troops as result of the attack.

PM Sharif said the evil designs of terrorists would go futile.

He paid tribute to the martyred troops for sacrificing their lives for the homeland.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the martyrs and grant patience to their families.