Nation suffered a lot due to deviation from Constitution in past: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday congratulated the nation

on the completion of 50 years of the 1973 Constitution.

“It is the book of the rights of the people and the duties of the state institutions, it is the guarantor of unity and consensus, justice and fairness, equality and freedom”, she said in a tweet.

آئین سےانحراف پر ملک و قوم نے صدمے سہے، ناچاقی ونااتفاقی، محرومیوں، دہشت گردی، معاشی تباہی، مہنگائی کےعذاب جھیلے۔ آئین سے انحراف سے ادارے برباد ہوئے، عدل و انصاف کی جگہ ظلم نے لی۔ آئیں عہد کریں کہ اگلے 50 سال ماضی کے 50 سال کی غلطیوں کا ازالہ ہوں گے، قوم کے دکھوں کا مداوا ہوں گے pic.twitter.com/2aGYRTw66J — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) April 10, 2023



This is a promise with Allah Almighty that the sovereignty belongs only to Him, this authority will be exercised by the people through elected representatives, she said.

She said that due to the deviation from the constitution in the past, the country and the nation suffered a lot and faced disharmony, deprivations, terrorism, economic destruction, and inflation.

By deviating from the constitution, institutions were destroyed and justice was replaced by injustice, she maintained.

She said that today the nation should pledge that during the next 50 years, the mistakes of the past 50 years will be corrected and the sufferings of the nation will be healed.