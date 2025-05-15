Nation stands united to mark Thanksgiving Day on Friday : Atta Tarar

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Thursday that the entire nation would stand united to observe Thanksgiving Day on Friday for ‘Marka-e-Haq’ (Battle of Truth) in the wake of recent standoff with India.

Speaking to the media, he said the nation did demonstrate great resolve during the ‘Marka-e-Haq’ which was remarkably fought by the Armed Forces under ‘Operation Bunyanum Marsoos’.

“It is the time to passionately observe this historic victory with national zeal, and pay homage to the Almighty, besides prayers for our martyrs,” he said, explaining the salient features of the commemoration program.

The day will commence with gun salutes and national prayers for the country, the Armed Forces, and the martyrs, he added.

He said the entire nation would express its gratitude to the Almighty and offer special prayers during Friday congregations for the country’s prosperity and the security forces’ future adventures.

Guard changing ceremonies would also be held at the mausoleums of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal, he noted.

He said flag-hoisting ceremonies would take place across the country at major public places and locations. Visits would be paid to the graves of martyrs and national heroes to offer homage and prayers.

The central event will be held in Islamabad, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the services chiefs, including Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and federal ministers.

The information minister emphasized that special tributes would be paid to the national heroes, and a message of solidarity and unity would resonate throughout the nation.

He urged all citizens to hoist the national flags atop their homes to demonstrate solidarity with the Armed Forces, including the martyrs, and to celebrate this historic victory.