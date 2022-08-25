Nation should unite to cope with natural calamity: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said the whole nation should unite at this hard time of natural calamity and play their role for relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected people by setting aside their political differences.

Talking to private news channel, he said the federal government was diligently performing their duties to provide relief to the flood-hit people whereas there was more capacity to bring improvement in the relief activities.

The torrential rains had wreaked havoc in the country and atleast 30 districts of Sindh, almost the entire Balochistan, and south Punjab were facing an unprecedented humanitarian disaster.

Khwaja Asif said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is likely to visit the flood-affected areas of Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab on Friday a day after his arrival from Qatar to review the rescue and relief operation.

The abnormal devastating monsoon rains in the country caused loss of livestock and destruction of crops that will increase inflation and bring food insecurity.

He said Imran Khan is using all the resources of flood-hit province for his own propose and he has no concern about the flood-affected people but he was busy in holding public rallies just for his own vested interest.

The two most populated provinces were in facing political and economic instability due to stubborn behaviour of Imran Khan and he was mercilessly wasting the resources of the province for filling cases against the PDM leaderships.