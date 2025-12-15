Nation remembers APS martyrs as Abdul Aleem Khan reaffirms resolve against terrorism

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP): Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday said that the Army Public School (APS) tragedy in Peshawar remains one of the darkest and most painful chapters in Pakistan’s history, adding that the brutal attack on innocent children can never be forgotten.

In a message on the commemoration of the APS tragedy, he said that December 16, 2014, was a day of profound national grief, when extreme brutality was inflicted upon students who had gathered to seek education. He said the tragic incident shook the entire nation and continues to live in the collective memory of the people, said a press release.

Abdul Aleem Khan further stated that the young martyrs laid down their precious lives for the future of the motherland, adding that Pakistan lost many of its future doctors, engineers, teachers, and leaders on that tragic day.

He said that the indiscriminate firing on students who had come to seek education was the height of cruelty and savagery. The Minister further added that the courage, patience and resilience shown by the affected parents in enduring this immense loss are worthy of the highest admiration and serve as a guiding light for the entire nation.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that the sacrifices of these innocent children will never go in vain; rather, they will continue to strengthen our resolve in the fight against terrorism.

He said that Pakistan’s Armed Forces have been engaged in a relentless war against terrorism for decades and remain steadfast on the front lines at all times to ensure peace and stability in the country. He said that the Armed Forces are our guardians, and those who spread propaganda against them are enemies of both the state and the nation, today, the resting places of the martyrs have become symbols of bravery, loyalty and sacrifice.

He said that the APS tragedy is a monumental tale of sacrifice that will forever be etched in history in golden letters. Abdul Aleem Khan pay profound tribute and salute the martyrs of the Peshawar tragedy and pray that may Allah Almighty to elevate their ranks, grant patience and strength to their bereaved families, and protect Pakistan from ever facing such a tragedy again.