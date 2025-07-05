Nation prepares to mark Youm-e-Ashur with solemn devotion

- Advertisement -

By Hina Durrani

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP):As Youm-e-Ashur draws near, communities and households across the country are deeply engaged in preparations to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions at Karbala — a profound symbol of sacrifice, resistance, and unwavering faith.

From intimate home gatherings to large scale public processions, commemorations of Youm-e-Ashura are unfolding across Pakistan with profound reverence and heightened security. Communities are uniting in solemn remembrance, ensuring that both private rituals and large-scale events reflect the spiritual depth and historical significance of Karbala.

In the capital, on the 9th of Muharram, many individuals observe fasts and generously distribute food at iftar, according to their means. Alongside these acts of devotion, extra nawafil (voluntary prayers) are offered on both the 9th and 10th of Muharram, reflecting a deep spiritual connection to the sacred days and the legacy of Karbala.

Families, community groups, NGOs, and religious political parties become active during these days, organizing sabeel (refreshment stalls) at various points along the procession routes. Dishes like haleem, biryani, chana pulao, kheer, qorma, roti, and taftan are commonly distributed.

Zubaida Khatoon, Executive Body member of Jamaat-e-Islami Islamabad, shared in an interview with APP that Jamaat-e-Islami regularly organizes Dars Mehfils in the capital and nationwide during the sacred days of Muharram. These sessions aim to deepen public understanding of the tragedy of Karbala, highlighting the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his family, and the enduring values of sacrifice, justice, and faith.

“I often moderate these programmes on this important topic, incorporating Quranic references to deepen understanding — especially among women in Sectors G-10 and G-11,” she added. “Each session typically draws around 25 to 30 participants, fostering a meaningful and reflective environment.”

“At the conclusion of these programmes, I consistently share a message of peace, hope, and unity across the Muslim Ummah — urging steadfastness in the face of injustice, so that Muslim nations may stand together in mutual defense and support.”

Zubaida further shared that Jamaat-e-Islami, in collaboration with respected community members, arranges food for attendees of these programmes. “We make sure no one leaves hungry or thirsty,” she said, highlighting the spirit of generosity and care that defines these gatherings.

In an exclusive interview with APP, 30-year-old Ali, a volunteer from a non-profit organization in Capital, shared, “Each year, we set up a sabeel in Sector G-6 — not just as a form of sadqa jariya (ongoing charity), but as a heartfelt tribute to the tragedy of Karbala observed on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.”

“Our organization ensures that no passerby goes hungry or thirsty on the 9th and 10th of Muharram,” he added. “We distribute food and Rooh Afza drinks as part of our commitment to serving the community and honoring the spirit of Karbala.”

Women play a vital role in Muharram commemorations, especially in preparing and distributing food during home gatherings. Homemade niyaz and tabarruk — symbolic offerings of food and drink — are lovingly prepared and shared with neighbors and attendees.

Speaking to APP, Anam, a resident of Sector E-16, shared, “I grew up watching my mother prepare and distribute food during these sacred days. After marriage, I continued the tradition. For the past eight years, I’ve prepared a dish — usually haleem or pulao — and serve around 25 to 30 people, including neighbors and those in need.”

In many households, particularly among Shia Muslim families, majalis (mourning gatherings) are held in thoughtfully arranged spaces adorned with black cloth, Quranic calligraphy, and symbolic representations of Karbala. Large pots of food (daig) are prepared and served to attendees and those in need, reflecting the spirit of generosity and remembrance.

Fatima Zahra Rizvi, a 56-year-old resident of Bara Kahu and host of a private majlis, shared, “Each year, our home becomes a house of mourning. We do this out of love for Hussain — it’s more than tradition, it’s a spiritual obligation.”

She proudly noted, “It brings me joy to see influential individuals contributing food for distribution ahead of the 9th and 10th of Muharram. It reflects a beautiful spirit — both noble and divine.”

Beyond the capital, major cities across Pakistan witness extensive public arrangements. Community groups organize large-scale majalis, jaloos (mourning processions), and sabeel stalls, while interfaith organizations actively participate by distributing water and food along procession routes — underscoring the universal message of Imam Hussain’s stand against injustice and oppression.

Local authorities are actively coordinating with religious organizations to ensure peaceful and uninterrupted observances during Muharram. Temporary road closures, mobile clinics, and heightened security — including police deployments, surveillance systems, and medical teams — have been implemented along key procession routes, particularly in high-risk areas in different sectors.

Muharram not only marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar but also represents a spiritually profound and historically significant period. Rooted in the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH), the divine guidance of the Qur’an, and the legacy of Islamic history, this sacred month calls for deeper piety, heartfelt gratitude, meaningful sacrifice, and acts of virtue that strengthen communal bonds and moral resolve.