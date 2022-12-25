Nation paying tributes to martyred soldiers in Balochistan: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said the nation was paying tributes and respects to the five soldiers who embraced martyrdom in Balochistan.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Heart-wrenching news from Balochistan about the martyrdom of five soldiers including an Army Captain.”

“The nation pays its tributes & respects to our heroes who laid down their lives for Pakistan. The perpetrators of terrorism will be brought to justice. Let there be no mistake about it,” he added.