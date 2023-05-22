Nation living in free atmosphere due to martyrs’ great sacrifices: COAS

RAWALPINDI, May 22 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Monday said the nation was living in a free atmosphere due to the great sacrifices of its martyrs.

“Undoubtedly, we are living in a free atmosphere due to the martyrs’ sense of duty and great sacrifices”, the COAS said speaking at the award distribution ceremony held in the honour of martyrs and veterans here at the General Headquarters (GHQ), an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said..

He said the sacrifices of martyrs and services of Ghazis were the armed forces’ valuable asset and capital of pride. The Pakistan Army as an institution always remembered every person associated with it and their families and its relationship as a family was a proud and exemplary one.

“Every soldier and officer of the Pakistan Army puts his duties and responsibilities first, regardless of regional, linguistic, and political prejudices and distinctions,” the COAS said. “A strong army guarantees the security and unity of the country.”

The Army Chief termed the recent attacks on military installations, and memorials of martyrs highly regrettable and intolerable incidents.

He announced to celebrate the “Pakistan Martyrs’ Reverence Day” on May 25.

The Army Chief conferred military awards to the officers and men of Pakistan Army for their bravery and outstanding service to the nation during various operations against inimical elements.

Some 51 officers were awarded the Tamgha-e-Imitiaz (Star of Distinction- Military), 22 officers and jawans Tamgha-e-Basalat and two jawans the United Nations Special Medal.

A large number of senior officers of Pakistan Army and families of martyrs participated in the ceremony.