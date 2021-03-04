Nation is proud of Pakistan Navy's achievements: Governor Sarwar

LAHORE, Mar 04 (APP):Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan Navy is the most professional, strong and time tested naval force of the region and the nation is proud of Navy’s achievements.

Addressing a delegation of PN War College led by Commandant Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafique at the Governor’s House here on Thursday, he said Pakistan Navy is successfully tackling the maritime challenges and has always reduced India’s pride to dust through a befitting response.

The delegation comprised participants of the 50th PN Staff Course including 21 officers from friendly countries.

The Governor Punjab said Peace 2021 Exercises are a manifestation of regional peace, especially in the Indian Ocean. Pakistan wants peace and prosperity in the region. The nation salutes the sacrifices of the martyrs of the Pakistan Navy, he added.

The Governor Punjab said Pakistan Navy is a source of pride for 220 million Pakistanis, adding that Pakistan Navy is playing a crucial role in achieving national economic interests by defending the country’s maritime boundaries as well as providing security at Gwadar Port and CPEC sea routes.

“We are also proud of the fact that whenever India has done any violation of Pakistan territorial waters, the Pakistan Navy has always given a befitting response and reduced India’s pride to dust,” he added.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistan has the best armed forces in the world who are always ready to sacrifice their lives for the protection of the country’s borders and have always given a befitting response to the country’s adversaries.

He said Pakistan is capable of defending every single inch of its borders. Pakistan’s Armed Forces and people have rendered historic sacrifices to stamp out terrorism and establish peace in the region.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government has taken historic steps to strengthen institutions and is pursuing a policy of purging all institutions of political interference, adding that the government is implementing all measures to eradicate corruption and money laundering from the country.

Replying to questions regarding national and international affairs, the Governor Punjab said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been advocating peace and friendly relations with all the neighbouring countries.

He said Pakistan is playing a positive role in peace in Afghanistan as well. Unfortunately, India’s warmongering and blatant violation of human rights in occupied Kashmir has put regional peace at stake.

He urged the human rights organizations, including the United Nations and the countries of the world to play their part in resolving the Kashmir dispute as it is essential for attaining peace in the region.