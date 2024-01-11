Nation highly indebted to security forces for fearlessly fighting against terrorism: PM

PESHAWAR, Jan 11 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday said the entire nation was highly indebted to the KP police which was fighting against the terrorists with bravery and valour.

“You are God’s chosen group who are fighting for the State’s security, the martyrs deserve paradise while the opponent group is destined to be the hell forever,” he said while addressing the officials of KP Police at ‘Police Darbar’.

He said the security forces always fought fearlessly with the terrorists, keeping in mind Allah’s promise that those who were on the right path, would never get afraid of the enemy.

“The war you are fighting is morally correct : you should do your duty with utmost belief, courage and confidence,” he remarked.

Paying tributes to Shaheed Siffat and Shaheed Malik Saad, the prime minister said that they were the assets of the KP Police.

Recalling the barbarism by the terrorists in APS incident in Peshawar some years back, the prime minister said the cruelty of the terrorists who targeted innocent children would never be forgotten.

He said death was the ultimate reality which might occur to anyone, any time, so there was no need to be afraid. “Every attack from the terrorists will be responded with more power and in a ferocious manner.”

Strongly condemning the miscreants, the prime minister asserted that he would continue to raise his voice against them till the last moment of his life. “They are cowardice and shameless, they have no courage to fight from the front and always fight from behind the doors,” he added.

He pointed out the terrorists were hampering the process of development and prosperity of country. He said they were not worthy to be sympathized in any manner. “They are cowards, cruel, senseless and shameless.”

Prime Minister Kakar said no one knew the names of terrorists who had been killed but the martyrs’ names would be remembered for long time.

He said terrorists had initiated a war with the State on their on choice but the end result would not be according to their wishes.

“The state is going to win this war, it will take some time but we are destined to win it because we are on the right path. Allah Almighty also helps those who are on the right path,” he asserted.

PM Kakar said : “We will have to fight with wisdom and proper strategy”. He vowed to take the fight against terrorism in the country to the logical end.

The prime minister also announced to look into the issue and demands of KP Police.

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Gandapur said the provinces of KP and Balochistan had been under the war against terrorism for decades.

He said the KP police was bravely fighting with the terrorists in the province and had rendered numerous sacrifices in the war against the terrorism.

He said the KP police was committed to uprooting the menace of terrorism and eliminating other crimes. He said the security personnel were fighting bravely against the terrorists by putting their lives at risks.

He also sought financial help from the federal and provincial governments to equip the police with state-of-the-art weapons and facilities.