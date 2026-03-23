Nation celebrates Pakistan Day, 3rd day of Eid festivities together

Hina Durrani

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP): The nation celebrated Pakistan Day with traditional zeal and patriotic fervour, as the occasion coincided with the third day of Eid festivities, adding to the spirit of joy and unity across the country.

With renewed determination, the nation pledges greater hard work, unity, and sacrifice to ensure Pakistan’s development, stability, and prosperity.

The morning was heralded with a thirty-one-gun salute in the federal capital and twenty-one-gun salutes in provincial capitals.

These ceremonial tributes reflected the nation’s dignity, sovereignty, and the professional strength of Pakistan’s armed forces. The national flag was hoisted on important government buildings, which is a symbol of national dignity and cohesion.

Observed annually on March 23, Pakistan Day commemorates the historic Lahore Resolution of 1940, which laid the foundation for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent. This year, the day was marked with renewed enthusiasm as citizens balanced national celebrations with ongoing Eid activities.

In Larkana, President Asif Ali Zardari hoisted flag at Neudero House. A contingent of the Sindh Police presented a guard of honor, and the national anthem was played.

In Lahore, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hoisted the national flag to mark the Pakistan Day during a simple but a dignified ceremony.

In Lahore, a graceful guard-changing ceremony was held at Mazar-e-Iqbal on the occasion of Pakistan Day, where a contingent of the Pakistan Air Force formally took over guard duties.

Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Shahid Afzal attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

In the federal capital, the day began with special prayers for the prosperity, unity, and progress of the country. Despite the Eid holidays, a large number of people actively participated in Pakistan Day observances while continuing their festive engagements with family and friends.

Public spaces, including parks and main avenues, were adorned with national flags, bunting, and decorative lights, reflecting a blend of patriotic and festive spirit. Families visiting recreational spots were seen carrying national flags, while children expressed their excitement by wearing outfits in green and white.

Talking to APP, Atir, a visitor at Lake View Park, said that the overlap of Pakistan Day and Eid had doubled the joy of celebrations. “It is a unique moment where we celebrate both our religious and national identity together,” he said.

Another visitor, Ghalib, said that the combined celebrations created a lively atmosphere across the city, where people could enjoy time with their families while also expressing their love for the country.

Restaurants and commercial centres also witnessed increased activity, as families combined outings with Pakistan Day celebrations. Special discounts and themed decorations were observed at various outlets, attracting a large number of visitors.

Educational and cultural institutions, though largely closed for Eid holidays, marked the occasion through limited yet meaningful activities, including flag-hoisting ceremonies and online messages highlighting the significance of the day.

Citizens also paid tribute to the sacrifices of the founding leaders and reaffirmed their commitment to the country’s progress and stability. Social media platforms were flooded with messages of patriotism alongside Eid greetings, showcasing a harmonious blend of national pride and festive joy.