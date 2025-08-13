Nation celebrates Independence Day with renewed pride, hope: President

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari said that they celebrate the Independence Day with a sense of renewed pride and hope as recently the nation had reaffirmed its strength, resolve, and unity in the face of external aggression.

“Our success in Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos is a landmark moment in our history. It was a demonstration of unshakable national will, professional excellence, and united purpose,” the president said in a message on the celebration of 78th Independence Day of Pakistan (14th August) falling on Thursday.

The president said faced with unjustified Indian aggression, Pakistan responded with clarity, courage and restraint. The world witnessed a nation that was peace-loving, but fully capable of defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“This victory has given our people a sense of renewed confidence. It has lifted the morale of the people, restored faith in our institutions, and enhanced Pakistan’s stature on the global stage,” the President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

Today, the president said the world saw Pakistan as a country that sought peace but did not bow to coercion.

“But this moment is about more than military success. It is a reminder of what we can achieve when we are united, focused, and committed to a common goal. Let us now channel this spirit into our economic revival, educational reform, technological advancement, institutional development, and environmental resilience,” he stressed.

President Zardari said the same discipline, courage, and clarity that led to the recent success against India could lead them towards victory in eradicating poverty, creating opportunities for our people, and building a just and inclusive society.

On this Day, he said they also expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, adding their courage and struggle for justice and their right to self-determination remained close to their hearts.

He further reiterated that Pakistan would continue to extend its unwavering diplomatic, moral, and political support until their right to self-determination is realized.

The president extended heartfelt congratulations to all Pakistanis at home and abroad on the celebration of 78th independence anniversary of their beloved homeland and said the Day was a reminder of the courage, unity, and sacrifices that led to the creation of Pakistan.

“Today, the entire nation pays homage to our founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and the workers of the Pakistan Movement for their struggle and sacrifices. Let this Independence Day be a turning point in our history. Let us rise beyond our divisions and stand together for a Pakistan that is built on justice, equality, faith, and service to all. May Allah be our guide and supporter, Ameen!” the president added.