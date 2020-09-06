Nation, Armed Forces mark Defence & Martyrs Day

RAWALPINDI, Sep 06 (APP): The entire nation alongwith Armed Forces observed the Defence and Martyrs’ Day to pay tribute the martyrs and ghazis and reaffirm commitment to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan, at all cost.

Wreath Laying ceremonies were held at Shuhada monument at GHQ and at the graves and monuments of recipients of the Nishan-e-Haider, the country’s, highest gallantry award, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

A large number of people belonging to various walks of life attended the ceremonies to pay homage to the brave sons of soil who demonstrated indomitable courage and valour in defence of the motherland.