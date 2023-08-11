Nation all set to celebrate Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): The nation is all set to celebrate Independence Day on Monday (August 14) with great enthusiasm and fervor across the country including the twin cities.

As the arrival of Independence Day is nearer, the youth of the country are enthusiastic to purchase colourful national flags and portraits of national heroes for ornamenting their houses and vehicles.

Vendors, who have set up special stalls on the roadside, have expressed happiness over an increase in sales as children throng to buy stuff.

The national flags could be seen hoisted on main roads including the highways of the federal capital.

The cultural and literary organizations have arranged special programs to celebrate Independence Day.

Children are busy collecting badges and also beautifying their bicycles with special stickers inscribed with messages of Independence Day.

On the other hand, booksellers and shopkeepers said stickers are also in high demand this year.

A buyer, namely Sardar Santok Singh, has said that “We celebrate national days, especially independence day, with full zeal.

Another buyer, namely Muhammad Ghazanfar, who decorated his vehicles with the national flag said every year he decorate his car to celebrate Independence Day.

The educational institutions would conduct special programmes including speech, debate, essay writing, singing, and painting competitions to mark the day.

On Independence Day, the national flag will be hoisted at Important public buildings, Heritage sites and monumental buildings across Pakistan. These sites would also be illuminated with colourful lights to celebrate the day.