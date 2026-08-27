NA,Save the Children sign MoU to strengthen child rights protection

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP):The National Assembly Secretariat and Save the Children International on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Parliament House, Islamabad, to strengthen cooperation on child specific issues and support the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR).

The agreement aims to promote evidence based parliamentary engagement and advance initiatives including the Children’s Citizens Internship Programme, digital protection of children and other measures focused on the promotion and protection of child rights in Pakistan.

The MoU was signed by National Assembly Secretariat Secretary Saeed Ahmad Maitla and Save the Children International Country Director Muhammad Khurram Gondal.

Federal Coordinator of the PCCR and Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Danyal Chaudhry, along with MNAs Asia Naz Tanoli and Daniyal Ahmed, attended the ceremony.

The partnership is aimed at strengthening institutional collaboration, supporting child focused parliamentary initiatives and contributing to a safer, more inclusive and supportive environment for children in Pakistan.

The signing marks an important step towards closer cooperation between Parliament and Save the Children International and reflects a shared commitment to advancing the rights, protection and well being of children.

Special Secretary (Special Initiatives) Syed Shamoon Hashmi, Chief Technical Advisor Minail Khan and National Assembly Secretariat officials Syed Hazik Bukhari, Iffat Pervaz and Syed M. Arslan Kazmi were also present.

Save the Children International was represented by Mohammad Amer, Noor ul Amin, Rabia Rauf, Fawad Bakhtiar and Munazza Ali.