Narendra Modi congratulates Shehbaz on swearing in as PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP): Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on swearing in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

“Congratulations to (Shehbaz Sharif) on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan,” Modi wrote on his X timeline.

Prime Minister Shehbaz took the oath of office on Monday after winning the prime ministerial election a day earlier.

This is the second time that he has been elected to the country’s top office as earlier he was voted in as the prime minister in April 2022 by ousting Imran Khan through a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly.